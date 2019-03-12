|
DUNCAN, SC- Joseph Preston "Joe P" Hawkins, 74, of Duncan, SC, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. Born September 13, 1944, in Union, SC, he was the son of the late Joseph Daniel Hawkins and Bertha Louise McCutcheon Hawkins. He was married for 33 years to the late Janet Belcher Hawkins.
A U. S. Army veteran and graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mr. Hawkins was employed with the U. S. Postal Service for over 60 years. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and St. John Lodge #333. He loved to play golf, enjoyed water skiing, and was a skilled sharpshooter in the Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristie Owens (Darrel) of Moore, SC; granddaughters, Shelbie Hyatt (Shawn) and D. J. Godfrey (Hunter), all of Moore, SC; great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Hadley Hyatt; and lifelong best friend, Peggy Stafford.
A service honoring his life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 Hwy 417, Moore, SC 29369, by The Rev. Dale Roach and The Rev. Scott McClellan. Visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615; or Poplar Springs Baptist Church "Making Way for the Future" Fund, PO Box 417, Moore, SC 29369.
The family is at their respective homes.
