DUNCAN, SC- Joseph Ray Ezell, 69, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the son of the late John Edgar and Sallie Mae Blackwell Ezell and the husband of Linda Faye Ezell. He retired from the US Army, having served in Vietnam War. He was a Mason having served as Past Master of Inman Lodge and a Shriner, serving as part of The Hillbilly Clan.
Survivors also include a son, Marcus Ezell (Becky); three daughters, Pamela Ezell Morton (Johnny), Jackie Ezell Hart (Shane) and Jennifer Ezell Smith (Larry); a sister, Barbara Greene; a brother, William Ezell; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Freeman and a brother, John Ezell.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6PM until 8PM at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Thursday, August 01, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woods Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to , 950 W Faris Road Greenville 29605.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 31, 2019