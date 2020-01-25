|
|
GLENDALE, SC- Joseph Samuel Sanford, 71, husband of Wanda Davis Sanford passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
Born November 7, 1948 in Glendale, he was a son of the late Samuel Sanford and Virgie Lou Burton Sanford. He was a former Fork Lift Driver with Exopack and a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Michael Sanford of Chesnee, Allen Sanford (Stacey) of Boiling Springs, Joseph Sanford of Spartanburg, William Sanford of the home; brothers, Monroe Sanford (Suzy) of Pacolet, Tillman Jerry Sanford of Una and six grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bethesda Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Holland and Rev. Joey Wampler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020