Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Joseph T. Willis Jr. Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Joseph Thomas Willis, Jr., 56, of Boiling Springs, SC passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home.
Joe was a native of Rutherford County, NC and a son of the late J. T. and Betty Jolley Willis, Sr. He was a longtime employee of Domino's Pizza and in earlier years he was a radio personality in Rutherford County.
He had a love of music and enjoyed acting with the Little Theater. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews along with is many friends and co-workers.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. There are no Memorial services planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Little Theater, 200 E. St. John Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
