Dr. Joseph Vernon Jeffords, 93, husband of Barbara Bedenbaugh Jeffords for 70 years, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Eden Terrace, Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. Jeffords was born in Spartanburg, SC at Spartanburg General Hospital on February 5, 1927 to Joseph Vander Jeffords and Beatrice Modena Mims Jeffords. He graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1944. It was during this time that Vernon discovered the "love of his life". Barbara (Bede) and Vernon continued to see each other in church and a six year courtship, including the separation from each other by school and war, resulted in their marriage of 70 years. Bede and Vernon were married on June 3, 1949 after Vernon's first year in Medical school and after Bede had completed two years of college credit.
Following a brief time at Wofford College, in 1944, Vernon volunteered for service in the USNR Medical Corps, serving at the Bethesda USN Medical Center in Washington, DC and on "sea duty" as medic on the minesweeper USS Opponent in the Pacific Theatre. Following his service in the Navy and discharge he returned to Wofford, where he graduated with a BS Degree and Phi Beta Kappa membership award in 1948. Dr. Jeffords earned his M. D. Degree from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in 1952 in Charleston and completed his Medical internship there the following year. From 1953 until 1957 Vernon served as a resident in General and Thoracic surgery, spent additional time as the Cancer Clinic Teaching Fellow in surgery at MUSC from 1956-1957, and assisted in establishing a Vascular Surgery service for the institution. He was accepted as a charter member of the MUSC Chapter of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. This training and experience resulted in Certification as Diplomat of the American Board of Surgery, Diplomat of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons by 1959. Vernon established and enjoyed the private practice of surgery in these fields with Surgical Associates of Spartanburg, P.A. He served on the active medical staff as attending physician at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center (SRMC), Mary Black Hospital, and Doctors Memorial Hospital from 1957-1998 and afterward as Medical Director at St. Luke's Free Medical Clinic until he retired in 2007. Professionally, Dr. Jeffords served as a member and president of the Spartanburg County Medical Society, member of the American Medical Association, SC Medical Association, Southern Medical Association, SC Surgical Society, American College of Chest Physicians and American Society for GI Endoscopy. He also served on the staff of the MUSC Surgical Department as Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery for several years and as a local member of the Admissions Committee to Interview Medical School Applicants. Dr. Jeffords was a member of the State Board for the SC Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Association and served as State President in 1969-70. Membership on the Governor's Tuberculosis Control Advisory Committee required participation in the role of the SC State Park Tuberculosis Hospital as treatment of this disease was changing in the '80s. As the State Chairman of the Commission on Cancer for the American College of Surgeons (FACS) 1993-1997 he served as Cancer Liaison Program Chairman for the College to the hospitals in South Carolina treating cancer. Appointed by the Spartanburg County Council, Dr. Jeffords represented the medical staff for 21 years on the Board of Trustees at SRMC and served as chairman in 1988. He was a Charter Member of the Piedmont Sertoma Civic Club, and in 1974 Founding Member of the Greater Spartanburg Ministry Board of Directors; later serving as Chairman of the Board.
As a six year-old boy, Vernon accepted Christ as his Saviour and committed his life to God. This goal was his motivation for life and work. As a young Christian at Southside Baptist Church (SBC), he studied, served, and taught eventually as a deacon. Later he served SC Baptists elected to the Anderson College Board of Trustees for three separate terms and three terms of service on the State Baptist Ministry for Aging as Chairman of the Medical Committee. Dr. Jeffords also served as a Life Member of the Christian
Medical Dental Society and was a Founding Member of the Board for the Baptist Medical Dental Fellowship serving as National President in 1979. In 1966 Vernon (and Bede) were informed by the Foreign Mission Board (FMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention of a need to help FMB physicians get time for study, rest, and personal needs by a practicing US Baptist MD relieving them. When they responded by serving six weeks in Jordan, they became pioneers in short term Mission Volunteers for Southern Baptists and were followed by other physicians and medical personnel. Between 1966 and 2006, Vernon (and wife Bede) participated in 38 Medical Mission trips to about 20 countries over the 40 year period for surgical and Bible teaching, medical clinics, surgical treatments, and evangelism.
Dr. Jeffords was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara Bedenbaugh Jeffords and son, Lee Joseph Jeffords, and is survived by sons, John Stephen Jeffords of Spartanburg, SC, Robert David Jeffords and wife, Patricia, of Gahanna, OH, and daughters-in-law, Sheri Jeffords and Ann Jeffords, both of Spartanburg, SC. He leaves four loving grandchildren, all precious to their Bopp; Matthew Hunter Jeffords and his wife, Ashley, of Columbia, SC, Thomas Joseph Jeffords and his wife, Ashley, of Greensboro, GA, Jessica LeeAnn Jeffords and Mary Ellen Jeffords, both of Spartanburg, SC. He was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Taber Sullivan Jeffords, Tennent Porter Jeffords, Colby Joseph Jeffords and Camden Thomas Jeffords. Vernon is also survived by his brother, William Leroy Jeffords and wife, Ruby, of Spartanburg, SC.
A cryptside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood- Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Steven R. Owensby. Visitation will follow at the cryptside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Warsaw (Poland) Baptist Theological Seminary Scholarship Fund, Szczytnowska 35/39, 04-812 Warszawa, Poland; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2020