BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Joseph Wayne Pugh, 76, of Boiling Springs, SC passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at RoseCrest Retirement Community. Born June 18, 1942 in Waynesboro, VA, he was the son of the late Hugh Richard Pugh and Enola Powell Pugh. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Martha Ann McCullough Pugh.
Wayne had a passion for horses for over 40 years and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, a registered Palomino Horse Breeders Association judge and life member of the Spartanburg Horseman's Association. He won numerous championships with horses he had raised and trained. Wayne judged horse shows all over the U.S. and was always eager to learn and to share his "horse" knowledge with others. He also loved music, singing and song writing. Since high school, he excelled in playing the drums and also played guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle. He loved to "pick" and sing with his many friends! Wayne was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, attended Sandy Springs Baptist Church, and was a Hejaz Shriner and a life member of Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy Pruitt (Rob) of Newnan, GA, Teresa Loew (Carl) of Mechanicsville, VA, Dawn Barnes (Jon) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Tessy Ann Loew, Khaya Barnes and Alyson Barnes and sisters, Linda Gail Cannon and Nancy Jo Fain (Brent). In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Richard Pugh and a sister, Gloria Wyatt Pugh.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the caregivers at RoseCrest Assisted Living and Lutheran Hospice and to all his friends that so faithfully visited and cared for Wayne.
The children invite all to join in a Celebration of Life for our parents, Joseph Wayne Pugh and Martha Ann Pugh from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Funeral services for Joseph Wayne Pugh will be held at 1:30 PM in the Chapel conducted by The Rev. Dr. Jonathan Barnes, followed by the burial at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in Wayne's memory, to be made to the Lutheran Hospice, Lutheran Foundation, 300 Ministry Dr., Irmo, SC 29063.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2019