Landrum, SC- Joseph William Kelly, 73, of Landrum passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at The Smith-Phayer Upstate Hospice House. He was the son of the late Evelyn Alice Carey and husband to Faye Ellen Gibson Kelly.
Joe was a member of First Baptist Church Landrum, where he was a member of Mike Pearson Sunday School Class. He was also a member of SC Football Officials Association District 2. He was a United States Marine and served during Vietnam. He was retired from Cryovac-Sealed Air where he was a Mechanical Designer and was a retired Firefighter with the Landrum Fire and Rescue District.
In addition to his wife, Faye he is survived by a son, Joseph Patrick Kelly (Dejan); two daughters, Alisa Kelly Constance (Keith), Emily Ellen Kelly; two brothers, James Kelly, Gerald "Jerry" Kelly and two grandchildren, Chase and Abbie Constance.
He was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Joyce Kelly.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:30pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church Landrum. Funeral Services will follow at 2:30pm conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019