INMAN, SC- Josephine "Judy" Cecelia Romero-Gutierrez Burnette, 94, of 470 Farms Bridge Road, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on June 14, 1925, she was a daughter of Albert and Mary Gutierrez and was the wife of the late Mr. Beauford Dean Burnette.
Mrs. Burnette was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church, the church choir, Secretary for the Youth and served on various committees in the church.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda B. Patillo and husband John, of Greer, SC; a son, Jimmy D. Burnette and wife Brenda, of Inman, SC; one brother, Edward Gutierrez of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Ruby Tousaint and her husband Marty of Paso Robles, CA; five grandchildren, Denia Danford and husband Mike, Pamela Willis, Rodney McCauley and wife Maye-Webb, Michael McCauley and Chris MCCauley and wife Peishiou; fourteen great-grandchildren, Andrew, Maya, Ethan, Eben, Hamilton, Cole, Michayla, Cade, Maksim, Nicholas, Ashlyn, Caitlin, Ryan and Courtney and one great-great grandchild, Naomi.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by nine siblings and one grandson-in-law, Robert Willis.
The family will receive friends at Seawright Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM. Funeral Services will follow in the Seawright Funeral Chapel at 4:00 PM with Dr. Reggie Parker and Rev. Donnan Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC.
Memorial donations may be made to: Holston Creek Baptist Church, Building Fund, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family is at the home of her son, 510 Farms Bridge Road, Inman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2019