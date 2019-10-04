Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Judy" Burnette


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine "Judy" Burnette Obituary
INMAN, SC- Josephine "Judy" Cecelia Romero-Gutierrez Burnette, 94, of 470 Farms Bridge Road, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on June 14, 1925, she was a daughter of Albert and Mary Gutierrez and was the wife of the late Mr. Beauford Dean Burnette.
Mrs. Burnette was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church, the church choir, Secretary for the Youth and served on various committees in the church.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda B. Patillo and husband John, of Greer, SC; a son, Jimmy D. Burnette and wife Brenda, of Inman, SC; one brother, Edward Gutierrez of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Ruby Tousaint and her husband Marty of Paso Robles, CA; five grandchildren, Denia Danford and husband Mike, Pamela Willis, Rodney McCauley and wife Maye-Webb, Michael McCauley and Chris MCCauley and wife Peishiou; fourteen great-grandchildren, Andrew, Maya, Ethan, Eben, Hamilton, Cole, Michayla, Cade, Maksim, Nicholas, Ashlyn, Caitlin, Ryan and Courtney and one great-great grandchild, Naomi.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by nine siblings and one grandson-in-law, Robert Willis.
The family will receive friends at Seawright Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM. Funeral Services will follow in the Seawright Funeral Chapel at 4:00 PM with Dr. Reggie Parker and Rev. Donnan Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC.
Memorial donations may be made to: Holston Creek Baptist Church, Building Fund, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family is at the home of her son, 510 Farms Bridge Road, Inman, SC.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now