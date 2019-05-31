Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Bomar) Hughes


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine (Bomar) Hughes Obituary
Josephine Bomar Hughes, 72, of 200 Chatham Circle, Spartanburg, SC passed May 23, 2019. She was the wife of Charles M. Hughes and daughter of Annie Bell Gregory Bomar and the late Mem Bomar, Sr.
She was a member of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, a 1965 graduate of Florence Chapel High School, and a former employee of Springs Industries.
Survivors in addition to her husband and mother include two daughters, Debra Hughes and Melissa Hughes; two sons, Juan Hughes and Michael (Pamela) Dantzler; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Mem Bomar, Jr. Henry Bomar, Michael Bomar, and Rex Bomar; five sisters, Katie Irby, Jessie Porter, Patricia Bomar, Julia Foster, and Queen Ester Bomar.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary,
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now