Josephine Bomar Hughes, 72, of 200 Chatham Circle, Spartanburg, SC passed May 23, 2019. She was the wife of Charles M. Hughes and daughter of Annie Bell Gregory Bomar and the late Mem Bomar, Sr.
She was a member of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, a 1965 graduate of Florence Chapel High School, and a former employee of Springs Industries.
Survivors in addition to her husband and mother include two daughters, Debra Hughes and Melissa Hughes; two sons, Juan Hughes and Michael (Pamela) Dantzler; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Mem Bomar, Jr. Henry Bomar, Michael Bomar, and Rex Bomar; five sisters, Katie Irby, Jessie Porter, Patricia Bomar, Julia Foster, and Queen Ester Bomar.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary,
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019