CORDOVA, TN- Josey Jean Caldwell, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She died from multiple health issues at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Josey was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 29, 1933 and was married for 44 years to Clarence Alvin Caldwell of Spartanburg, SC.
She was loved by many and never met a stranger. She loved to cook her special pound cake, having her family around her and taking care of her children and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her mother, Patella Brice and father, Charlie Brice; husband, Clarence Alvin Caldwell; sister, Marjorie Bullen; and son, Clarence Lamar Caldwell. She is survived by two sons, Aaron Timothy Caldwell and Daryl Eugene Caldwell; daughters-in-law, Adonna Bell Caldwell and Karen Lynn Caldwell; grandchildren: Laura Paige Schaaf, Todd Caldwell, Erin Caldwell Peeler, Jessica Caldwell Ignacio and Amanda Caldwell; and great-grandchildren: Noah Satterfield and Miles Schaaf.
Visitation and funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, Spartanburg, SC 29306, with Michael Caldwell officiating. Burial immediately following in Oak Grove Cemetery, 350 North Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
