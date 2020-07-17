1/1
Josey Jean Caldwell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORDOVA, TN- Josey Jean Caldwell, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She died from multiple health issues at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Josey was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 29, 1933 and was married for 44 years to Clarence Alvin Caldwell of Spartanburg, SC.
She was loved by many and never met a stranger. She loved to cook her special pound cake, having her family around her and taking care of her children and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her mother, Patella Brice and father, Charlie Brice; husband, Clarence Alvin Caldwell; sister, Marjorie Bullen; and son, Clarence Lamar Caldwell. She is survived by two sons, Aaron Timothy Caldwell and Daryl Eugene Caldwell; daughters-in-law, Adonna Bell Caldwell and Karen Lynn Caldwell; grandchildren: Laura Paige Schaaf, Todd Caldwell, Erin Caldwell Peeler, Jessica Caldwell Ignacio and Amanda Caldwell; and great-grandchildren: Noah Satterfield and Miles Schaaf.
Visitation and funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, Spartanburg, SC 29306, with Michael Caldwell officiating. Burial immediately following in Oak Grove Cemetery, 350 North Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Service
02:00 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved