COWPENS, SC- Joshua David Phillips, 30, of 114 McGinnis Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Kayla Harris Phillips and son of Reverend Randy and Deanna Phillips of Gaffney. He was a graduate of Mountain View Christian Academy, formerly worked at Good Shepherd Memorial Park and was a member of Skull Shoals Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his children, fishing, hunting, baseball and was an avid Clemson Tigers fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two sons, Jaysen David Phillips and Jared Michael Phillips, both of the home; a baby on the way; two brothers, Brad Phillips of Gastonia, NC and Gatlin Phillips (Megan) of Pacolet; paternal grandmother, JoAnne Phillips; four nieces and two nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Reverend Randy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of Randy & Deanna Phillips, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Skull Shoals Baptist Church, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of his parents, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2020