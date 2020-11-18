1/1
Joshua Glenn Miller
1986 - 2020
CHESNEE- Joshua Glenn Miller, 34, of Chesnee, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Josh was born July 21, 1986 and was the son of the late Robbie Lee and Vicki Marie Thomas Miller.
Josh is survived by his grandmother, Edith Mossburg of Chesnee; step-brothers, Austin Miller and Chad Henderson both of Mayo; step-sister Lauren Henderson Toms of Mayo; uncles, Joey Thomas (Candace) of Lyman and John David Mossburg of Austin, Texas; aunt, Kimberly Worthy (Tim) of Orange Park, Florida; niece, Vicki Miller of Chesnee; a special aunt and uncle, Bill and Jackie Kirby of Pacolet as well as his girlfriend, Lynn Cedillo of Greenville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jamie Miller; grandmother, Brenda Thomas; and grandfathers, Glenn Thomas, Ike Miller and Hugh Mossburg Sr.
Josh touched the lives of many people. He had a love for music, playing video games and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Springhill Memorial Gardens, Chesnee, SC with the Rev. Nick Forte and Rev. Thomas Sparks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Charles Lea Center, 195 Burdette St., Spartanburg, SC 29307
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
