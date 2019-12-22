|
INMAN, SC- Joshua Tyler Hughes, 21, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was the son of Joshua (Sarah) Dean Hughes and Jaqueline (Alan) "Mandy" Shokes.
Survivors include a brother, Ethan Hughes; a sister, Jenna Hughes; fiancé, Savannah Thompson; a grandmother, Vickie Davis; many aunts and uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents, Jack Sanders, Shaaron Sanders and Dennis Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 4PM until 6PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Worthy officiating.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019