1/1
Joshua Lee Poteat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boiling Springs, SC- Joshua Lee Poteat, 26, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born July 22, 1994 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Martin "Marty" Lee and Edie Dillard Poteat.
Joshua had worked for Clary Hood Inc. Upstate Grading. He was a member of Crossroads Church.
Survivors include his sister, Heather Poteat of Boiling Springs, SC; his daughter, Ryleigh Marie Poteat of Spartanburg, SC; love of his life and mother of his child, Deanna Nance of Spartanburg, SC; paternal grandmother, Barbara Poteat of Spartanburg, SC; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Billy C. Dillard and Edith Dillard and his paternal grandfather, Martin Lee Poteat Jr.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:45 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy. 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Michael Evans and Mr. Todd Hill.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved