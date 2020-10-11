Boiling Springs, SC- Joshua Lee Poteat, 26, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born July 22, 1994 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Martin "Marty" Lee and Edie Dillard Poteat.
Joshua had worked for Clary Hood Inc. Upstate Grading. He was a member of Crossroads Church.
Survivors include his sister, Heather Poteat of Boiling Springs, SC; his daughter, Ryleigh Marie Poteat of Spartanburg, SC; love of his life and mother of his child, Deanna Nance of Spartanburg, SC; paternal grandmother, Barbara Poteat of Spartanburg, SC; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Billy C. Dillard and Edith Dillard and his paternal grandfather, Martin Lee Poteat Jr.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:45 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy. 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Michael Evans and Mr. Todd Hill.
