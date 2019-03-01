Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Orchard Street Baptist Church
COWPENS, SC- Joyce Ann Laughter Wyatt, 74, widow of William Coy Wyatt Jr. of Double Branch Road went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born August 8, 1944 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Lyman Laughter and Gladys Gore Laughter. She was formerly employed as a Door Greeter with Wal-Mart and a member of Orchard Street Baptist Church.
Surviving is her daughter, Mary Jones of Greer; sons, Ronald Henderson of Cowpens, Eddie Henderson of Spartanburg; sisters, Catherine Wines of Spartanburg, Edith Heatherly and husband Fred of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Rebecca Hamilton and husband Justin, Mandy Hutchings, Brian Turnage, Crystal Wyatt, Michael Robbins, Bobby Joe Scruggs, Ashley Robbins, Tiffany Black and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeaceased by daughters, Martha Moss, Robin Henderson and her siblings, Tikoy Lane, Lieler Jackson, Francis Wilson, Janie Shields and Paul Laughter.
A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Orchard Street Baptist Church with Reverend Roland Dry officiating.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
