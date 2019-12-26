|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Joyce Ann Powell, age 71 of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Powell was born on September 4, 1948 in Spartanburg to the late Vernon and Gladys Godfrey Lawter. She was a housewife for most of her life but had retired from Walmart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Powell; a brother, Joe Lawter; and a granddaughter, Katie Floyd.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Christopher Powell (Joni) and Clint Powell (Becky); one daughter, Gina Floyd (Larry); two sisters, Kathy Sanford (Tommy) and Vicki Teague (Gary); two grandchildren, Kyle Brown (Brittany), and Luke Floyd; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Easton Brown.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Kenneth Cash to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital; 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
