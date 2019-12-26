Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Joyce Ann Powell Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Joyce Ann Powell, age 71 of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Powell was born on September 4, 1948 in Spartanburg to the late Vernon and Gladys Godfrey Lawter. She was a housewife for most of her life but had retired from Walmart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Powell; a brother, Joe Lawter; and a granddaughter, Katie Floyd.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Christopher Powell (Joni) and Clint Powell (Becky); one daughter, Gina Floyd (Larry); two sisters, Kathy Sanford (Tommy) and Vicki Teague (Gary); two grandchildren, Kyle Brown (Brittany), and Luke Floyd; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Easton Brown.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Kenneth Cash to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital; 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Powell family.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
