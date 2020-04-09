|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joyce Ann Pittman Walker, 80, passed away at her home on April 7, 2020 with her daughter Cathy Dukes by her side. She was the daughter of the late A.F. "Floyd" & Nina Morris Pittman born and raised in Green Creek, NC.
She was a pattern marker at Butte Knit and manager of BP convenience stores, of the Baptist faith and the best Mama and Granny in the world.
She leaves behind one sister Opal Sauve (Joesph) of Green Creek, she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters and a daughter Patricia Wilson and two granddaughters Ashley Dukes & April Greene.
Left to cherish precious memories are her children Larry (Anne) Wilson of Spartanburg, SC; daughters, Cathy Dukes of Spartanburg, SC, Barbara (Charles) Smith of Moore, SC, Brenda (Samuel) Scruggs of Drayton, SC; two bonus sons, Deep Saggu of Boiling Springs, SC and Leonard (Lisa) Wilson Jr. of Hampton, GA; also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be private due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020