CHESNEE, SC- Joyce Burnette Bishop, 80, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg.
Born May 30, 1940 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late George Wilbur Burnette and Ida Dora Satterfield Burnette. She was retired after 16 years as a biscuit maker for Hardees and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving is her son, Edward Ray Bishop and wife Cindy of Chesnee; grandchildren, Christy Carroll, Logan Bishop and Hannah Bishop.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Buck Creek Baptist Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Scott Scrimpsher officiating.
Family members are at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC