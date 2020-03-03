Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church Street,
Spartanburg, SC
View Map

Joyce Booker Crowe Ellenburg


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Booker Crowe Ellenburg Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Joyce Booker Crowe Ellenburg, 82, of Duncan, SC, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at White Oak Manor. Born August 27, 1937 in Wellford, SC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Morgan and Nora Edwards Booker.
Joyce was of the Baptist faith. She loved country music, cooking, soap operas, her family, her children, and her grandchildren, who called her "Granny."
Survivors include a son, Scott D. Crowe (Marcy) of Woodruff, SC; a daughter, Kim C. Golightly (Robby) of Inman, SC; granddaughters, Brittney O'Sullivan (Justin) and Chelsea Holleman (Drew), both of Inman, SC, and LeAnne Traynham (Mitchell) of Greer, SC; three great grandsons; a special niece, Cindie E. Simpson of Spartanburg, SC, and her brother, Bobby Boots Booker. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Alfred Moore Booker, Martha Jackson, and Samuel Booker.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, with a funeral service at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will follow in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -