DUNCAN, SC- Joyce Booker Crowe Ellenburg, 82, of Duncan, SC, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at White Oak Manor. Born August 27, 1937 in Wellford, SC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Morgan and Nora Edwards Booker.
Joyce was of the Baptist faith. She loved country music, cooking, soap operas, her family, her children, and her grandchildren, who called her "Granny."
Survivors include a son, Scott D. Crowe (Marcy) of Woodruff, SC; a daughter, Kim C. Golightly (Robby) of Inman, SC; granddaughters, Brittney O'Sullivan (Justin) and Chelsea Holleman (Drew), both of Inman, SC, and LeAnne Traynham (Mitchell) of Greer, SC; three great grandsons; a special niece, Cindie E. Simpson of Spartanburg, SC, and her brother, Bobby Boots Booker. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Alfred Moore Booker, Martha Jackson, and Samuel Booker.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, with a funeral service at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will follow in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2020