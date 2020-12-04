WOODRUFF- Joyce Burke King, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020.

Born on May 22, 1934 in Woodruff, SC. She was always the ultimate planner and organizer; she has gone to prepare a place in Heaven for her husband and family. She was a life-long member of Northside Baptist Church and was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 68 years, Kenneth Kirby "Buck" King Sr., two daughters, Sharon King Lynch (Tim) of Hephzibah, Georgia and Joy Lynn King of Larkspur, California; one son, Kenneth King Jr. (Debra) of Simpsonville; 4 grandchildren, Khristen King Cox and Kerry King both of Simpsonville, Kirby Madden of San Francisco, California and Alex Lynch of Hephzibah, Georgia. 5 great-grandchildren, Avery Cox, Hollis Cox, Anna Grace Cownie, Caroline Cownie and Rivers Cownie all of Simpsonville. She was predeceased by a son, Keith King.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 pm at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Robert King. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 12 pm to 12:45 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 464 Woodruff St., Woodruff, SC 29388.

Due to COVID 19, it is requested by the family that masks and social distancing be practiced during the visitation and funeral service.

The family is at their respective homes.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.



