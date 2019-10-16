|
|
SPARTANBURG- Joyce R. Caldwell, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, October 14, 2019.
Mrs. Caldwell was the daughter of the late Lewis and Evelyn Robertson.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Donald O Caldwell.
Mrs. Caldwell was retired from Lockwood Greene Engineers after 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church, where she was church organist, a Sunday School teacher, and served as Deacon.
She is survived by a brother, Ted Robertson (Joanne); a daughter, Lynn C. Burton of Jacksonville, FL; a son, Joey Caldwell (Jessie) of Inman, SC; five grandchildren, Mary Catherine Burton of Seattle, WA, Evan Burton of Jacksonville, FL, Dalton Caldwell of Inman, SC, Dylan Caldwell of Boiling Springs, SC, Sydney Angster of Inman, SC; and her faithful dog, Layla.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 2:30PM in the Sanctuary of Nazareth Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will be held immediately after in the Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Julie Schaaf.
In memory of Mrs. Caldwell, memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Cemetery Fund; 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019