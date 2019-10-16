Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Sanctuary of Nazareth Presbyterian Church
680 Nazareth Church Road
Moore, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Sanctuary of Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
680 Nazareth Church Road
Moore, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Robertson) Caldwell


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce (Robertson) Caldwell Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Joyce R. Caldwell, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, October 14, 2019.
Mrs. Caldwell was the daughter of the late Lewis and Evelyn Robertson.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Donald O Caldwell.
Mrs. Caldwell was retired from Lockwood Greene Engineers after 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church, where she was church organist, a Sunday School teacher, and served as Deacon.
She is survived by a brother, Ted Robertson (Joanne); a daughter, Lynn C. Burton of Jacksonville, FL; a son, Joey Caldwell (Jessie) of Inman, SC; five grandchildren, Mary Catherine Burton of Seattle, WA, Evan Burton of Jacksonville, FL, Dalton Caldwell of Inman, SC, Dylan Caldwell of Boiling Springs, SC, Sydney Angster of Inman, SC; and her faithful dog, Layla.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 2:30PM in the Sanctuary of Nazareth Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will be held immediately after in the Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Julie Schaaf.
In memory of Mrs. Caldwell, memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Cemetery Fund; 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now