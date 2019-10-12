Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Joyce Emily Millwood Obituary
ROEBUCK- Joyce Emily Millwood, 76, of Roebuck, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365, with the memorial service immediately following at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
