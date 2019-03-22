|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joyce Elizabeth Mosley Fowler Knight, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home. Born December 21, 1944, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul Harley Mosley and Mary Elizabeth Hawkins Mosley.
Mrs. Knight was a member of Harmony Fellowship, Greer, SC and retired from Four Sea's Canteen.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth Fowler Still of Spartanburg, SC, John Mosley of Boiling Springs, SC, and Joe Mosley of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Kendell Still of Spartanburg, SC and Alicia Blanton (Chris) of Roebuck, SC; as well as great-granddaughters, Kierstin Gossett and Bella Blanton. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband, Bobby William Fowler; second husband, Danny Harold Knight; sons, Claude Harley Fowler and Marvin Joe Fowler; and grandson, Dustin Lee Fowler.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Ray Allison. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019