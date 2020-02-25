|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joyce Agnes Davis Gurley, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born on December 27, 1941 in Fairmont, SC, she was the daughter of the late James and Lelia Moore Davis and the widow of William "Bill" Dallas Gurley. She was a member of Care Baptist Church and previously worked in Home Health Care.
Survivors include two sons, James Gurley and wife, Letha of Spartanburg and Terry Gurley and wife, Cassie of Roebuck; a sister, Barbara Webb of Inman; eight grandchildren, Tonya Stricklin, Tammy Wyatt, Jamie Cooke, Austan Kirby, Destiny Blanton, Breonna McNiven, John McNiven, III, and Harley Elizabeth Gurley; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Carol Davis.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 with Rev. Monty King and Rev. Michael Cooke officiating. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of son, James Gurley, 1040 Nazareth Church Road Moore 29369.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 25, 2020