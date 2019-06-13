|
|
Joyce Marie Long Casey, 83, passed away on June 11, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on February 9, 1936 to Benjamin Franklin Long and Ruth Pearson Long. She married the love of her life Robert Thomas Casey, Sr. on August 31, 1957 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Joyce loved to love on her family and friends. She was known for her kindness and ability to make everyone feel special. More than anything, she loved reading her Bible and walking with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert Thomas Casey, Sr., sister Janice Long Thoroughman, son and daughter-in-law Bobby and Mary Leigh Casey and daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Steve Wray, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, June 14 in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Keith Ashe will officiate. Burial will be at 11am, Saturday, June 15, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 13, 2019