|
|
COWPENS, SC- Joyce McKelvey, 78, formerly of 23 Oak Court, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. McKelvey and Onie Belle Shields McKelvey. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a brother, Wayne McKelvey (Cathy) of Cowpens; a sister, Sandra Kay McKelvey Boucher of Chesnee; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2020