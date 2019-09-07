|
WOODRUFF- Joyce Yarborough Miles, age 77, of 160 Chestnut Drive passed away on Friday, September 06, 2019 at White Oak at North Grove.
Born in Clarendon County on September 5, 1942 to the parents of Cullie and Everette Kirby Yarborough and the widow of Victor Miles.
She was a member of Selma Baptist Church, an employee with District Four Schools, member of the Reley for Life Team and was on the Board of the Woodruff Soup Kitchen.
Survivors include three sons, Victor L. Miles Jr. and wife Patricia of Moore, Davis Mitchell Miles and wife Annette of Woodruff and Larry L. Miles and wife Dawn of Whittier, NC; one sister, Minnie Sellers of Timmonsville, SC and one brother, Gene A. Yarborough of Florence; two grandsons, Joshua Miles and wife Jennifer and Davis Mitch Miles II.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Culla Yarborough.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 08, 2019 at Selma Baptist Church from 1:30 until 2:45 PM prior to the Funeral services at 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. Fred Quidley and Mr. Mitch Miles.
Interment will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Woodruff Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 352, Woodruff, SC 29388
The family will be at her home.
www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019