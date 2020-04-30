|
|
GAFFNEY, SC- Joyce Hawkins Patterson Gettys Painter, 88, formerly of 114 Mountain Laurel Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was first married to the late Eugene Patterson, was then married to the late Miles Gettys, and the widow of the late James Painter. She was the daughter of the late Giffie Hawkins and Maggie Quinn Hawkins. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired after many years of service from Community Cash, served as a Cherokee County Magistrate for many years, and worked at the post office at Buford Street. She loved her family, music, playing board games, world puzzles and traveling. She was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Donald "Donnie" Patterson, Sr. (Debbie) of Gaffney and Michael "Mike" Patterson (Vicki) of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Laura Martin, Michael Patterson (Joy) and Joshua Patterson (Kimberly); 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Patterson, a grandson Donald "Donnie" Patterson, Jr., two brothers, J. A. Hawkins and Bernard Hawkins, and a sister, Dorothy Franklin.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020