GREER, SC- Joyce Lambert Sloan, age 86, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 at Regional Hospice House.
Born in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Luther "Luke" and Ethel Cogdill Lambert and the widow of Charles Frank Sloan. She was a faithful member of Burnsview Baptist Church in Greer and was an employe with Abney Mill for 28 years and was retired from Tietex with over 20 years of service.
Survivors include one daughter, Ethel Fortner Cooper (Charles) of Greer; one son Tommy "TJ" Fortner of Woodruff; one sister, Emily Lambert Robinson (Leland) of Woodruff; grandchildren, Kimberly Crocker (Gregg), Maranda C. Williams (Brian), Nicholas Fortner (Brandy), Tyler Fortner; great grandchildren, Kristyn Jones (Cameron), Kelsea Williams, Glenn Rushton, Brian C. Williams, Karley E. Williams, Abby Fortner, Corey Fortner; great great-grandchild, Kaylor Diann Jones; her special "Fur Baby" Benji Sloan. She is predeceased by a daughter, Diann Fortner Ball; a son, John Glenn Fortner and two brothers, Donald L. Lambert and George Lambert.
The family will receive friends 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday March 16, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Burnsview Baptist Church 9690 Reidville Road – Greer, SC 29615, officiated by Rev. Tim Huckaby and Rev. Ray Hatcher. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020