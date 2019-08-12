|
|
MOORE, SC- Joyce Frost Terrian, 85, of Moore, SC, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home. Born June 3, 1934 in Molten, AL, she was the daughter of the late Fines Frost and Nettie Bell Eaton Nicholson and the wife of Roby Ray Terrian.
Joyce retired from the Charles Lea Center after 25 years of service as a teacher. She was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship and was a member of "Women of Worth." She enjoyed working puzzles and crafts, entertaining, and was an excellent seamstress.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Roby Ray Terrian of the home; a daughter, Theresa Sexton (Frank Jr.) of Spartanburg, SC; a son, Roby Lynn Terrian (Amanda) of Milledgeville, GA; a granddaughter, Jessica Lyne Pall (Darin); a grandson, Gabriel Jorge Fernandez (Peddy); five great grandchildren, Natalie, Zane, Gracie, Ethan, and Emersyn; and 10 nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Arlie Frost, Ruby Maras, and Imogene Johnson.
Visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 4:00 PM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Kenneth Rice and The Rev. Tim Teed. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Bible Fellowship, 625 Cooley Springs Road, Chesnee, SC 293323.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Ashley Miller for being her loving caretaker, as well as everyone at Interim Healthcare Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019