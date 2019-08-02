|
GAFFNEY, SC- Juan Mauricio "Reecy" Calderon, 15, of Gaffney, SC, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 6, 2004, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Jose Calderon and Michelle Koon Garcia of Gaffney, SC. He was a member of Goucher Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings: Nina, Maria, Lorena, Victoria, Salena, Lilianna, Gabriella, Jose, Victor, Ricky, and Angel; grandparents, Teresa Calderon (Guillermo); aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Thomas Moore and The Rev. Matthew Love.
Memorials may be made to Put Down the Guns Now Young People, 5051 Old Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
