Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Juan Mauricio "Reecy" Calderon


2004 - 2019
Juan Mauricio "Reecy" Calderon Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Juan Mauricio "Reecy" Calderon, 15, of Gaffney, SC, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 6, 2004, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Jose Calderon and Michelle Koon Garcia of Gaffney, SC. He was a member of Goucher Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings: Nina, Maria, Lorena, Victoria, Salena, Lilianna, Gabriella, Jose, Victor, Ricky, and Angel; grandparents, Teresa Calderon (Guillermo); aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Thomas Moore and The Rev. Matthew Love.
Memorials may be made to Put Down the Guns Now Young People, 5051 Old Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
