The family of Juan Tizol Shumate is saddened to announce that he passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia after a 2 year battle from complications from a biopsy.

Juan was the son of James and Lorraine Shumate, the grandson son of Sam and Ora Lee Foster and the nephew of Curtis "Brother" Foster (all predeceased). He was born on September 2, 1948 in Spartanburg, S.C. He was a graduate of Carver High School in Spartanburg, S.C. and Clark College (now Clark,-Atlanta University) in Atlanta, GA. Juan served in the US Army. He was employed by Eastern Airlines, The Atlanta Constitution and the Clayton County Senior Services Center.

He is survived by a daughter, Micheline Ingram of Charlotte, NC., a brother, James Lee Shumate (Val) of Durham, NC and two sisters, Annette Shack of CT & SC, and Carole Fontaine Shumate of Charlotte, NC; a niece Ingrid Raboteau of Lorton, Virginia, a nephew Donald Shack II of Kokomo, Indiana; his first cousins Horace Shumate of Greenville, S.C. and Rosa Brooks of Los Angeles, CA,. Other cherished ones he leaves behind are his special love, Yolanda Barrow of GA and special family, Alfreda King, David Felder and Amoak and Tori Tanks of Atlanta, and a host of dear cousins and many friends that he met throughout his life.

A live streaming Memorial Service for Juan T.Shumate will take place on June 5, 2020 at 11.AM at the Willie Watkins Riverdale Funeral Chapel, 6580 Church Street, Riverdale, GA, (707) 909-8800, with the Rev. Shirley Strawder officiating, There will be a family burial.in Spartanburg at a later date.





