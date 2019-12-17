|
|
INMAN- Juanita Holland Creech met our Savior on December 14, 2019. She was the last to pass away of 11 children born of Augustus and Ruth Holland.
Juanita is survived by her 3 sons, Larry Creech (Gloria); Doyle Creech (Tricia); Dennis Creech (June); daughter-in-law Brenda Creech and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Ken Creech.
She was a faithful member of Church of God in Bastrop, Louisiana for over 60 years but has been a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church in Inman, SC for the last several years.
Juanita raised 4 boys and retired first from Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office and later from Bastrop City Police Department.
A gathering of family of friends will be held before the memorial service from 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road Inman, SC 29349 with Pastor Tim Clark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials my be sent to the Building Fund Debt Reduction at Holly Springs Baptist Church, address listed above.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 17, 2019