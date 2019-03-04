Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Foster Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Juanita Foster, widow of Raymond Foster, daughter of the late Anderson Thompson and Lula James passed February 28, 2019. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Surviving: Children, Raymond Foster, Jr., Ray (Nell) Foster, Wellford, SC; Kathy Marie Foster, Duncan, SC; Sabrina Peake, Theresa Rogers, Inman, SC; Honorary sister Elizabeth Nesbitt, Wellford, SC; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:00PM New Hope Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
The Foster family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
Download Now