WELLFORD, SC- Juanita Foster, widow of Raymond Foster, daughter of the late Anderson Thompson and Lula James passed February 28, 2019. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Surviving: Children, Raymond Foster, Jr., Ray (Nell) Foster, Wellford, SC; Kathy Marie Foster, Duncan, SC; Sabrina Peake, Theresa Rogers, Inman, SC; Honorary sister Elizabeth Nesbitt, Wellford, SC; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:00PM New Hope Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
The Foster family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019