Juanita (Nita) Harrell-Perret went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 in Spartanburg. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on Jan. 2, 1930 to the late James F. Harrell, Sr. and Alice White Harrell.
She graduated from Spartan High in 1947 and from Spartanburg General Hospital's School of Nursing. She also attended Bob Jones University in Greenville.
Nita spent twenty-five years as a medical missionary in India. After her missionary work she was employed at Doctor's Memorial and retired from Spartanburg Regional in 1992.
She married Roland Perret of British Columbia in 1994 and returned to live in Spartanburg after his death in 2012.
She is survived by her brother Jim (Betty) Harrell, nephews Mike (Risa) Harrell of Tampa, Florida and Alan (Jennifer) Harrell of Cleveland, Ohio, a cousin Elaine (Ron) Taylor of Roebuck, SC. She also is survived by three step children, seven step grandchildren and thirteen step great grandchildren who all reside in Canada.
A memorial service will be held in the Davis Chapel of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg on Sat. June 22 at 1:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Sal Barone and Rev. Skip Purdy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 250 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
