Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Juanita (Horton) Stepp


Juanita (Horton) Stepp Obituary
Juanita Horton Stepp, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born June 8, 1929, in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Boyd J. and Bertha Wall Horton and step-daughter of the late Hollis H. Horton. She was the widow of J. Thomas Stepp, to whom she was married for 58 years. For most of their marriage, they lived at 314 Rainbow Lake Road in the home built by Mr. Stepp, who was a brick mason. Mrs. Stepp was also predeceased by her son E. Craig Lanford and a brother, James B. Horton.
Surviving are her sisters Rebecca H. Marlowe and Brenda H. McDonald (Jim) and sister-in-law Ima Jean Horton, all of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition, she is survived by her granddaughters Lauren Lanford Weinberger (Hugo) and Katelyn Lanford, and great-granddaughters Willow and Scarlett Weinberger of Denver, CO, and daughter–in-law Gloria T, Lanford of Inman, SC. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews who loving called her Aunt Nicki.
Mrs. Stepp was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church where she was a gifted Bible teacher for many years. After graduating from Spartanburg Methodist College and Wofford, she also used her abilities as a teacher to serve the children of Spartanburg District Two Schools for 30 years, retiring from Boiling Springs Elementary.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 31 at Eggers Funeral Home in Boiling Springs with the Memorial Service to follow in the Eggers Chapel at 3:00, conducted by Dr. Hank Williams and Reverend Bobby Lindsey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019
