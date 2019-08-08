|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Juanita Thomas Casey, 87, wife of the late John Earl Casey, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born February 4, 1932 in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late Elliott and Julia Moore Thomas. Juanita was a graduate of Spartanburg High School. She was a member of Southport Baptist Church and a previous member of Arkwright Baptist Church. Juanita will always be remembered as the loving and devoted mother that she was, always sacrificing herself for the benefit of those she loved.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Jerry Casey and his wife, Susan, and Marshall Casey and his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Libby Hughes and her husband, Larry, and Wanda Scott and her husband, Donnie; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a daughter in-law, Jackie Barron Casey; and a brother, Charlie Thomas.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Billy Casey and Thomas Earl Casey; a daughter, Rose Marie Casey; a daughter in-law, Sandy Zimmerman Casey; two brothers, Elford and James Thomas; and four sisters, Lucille Cooper, Ruth Cooper, Princess Ann Thomas, and Betty Lane.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 9th, 10:00AM in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends immediately following at Roebuck Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary.
In remembrance of Juanita, memorials may be made to the Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019