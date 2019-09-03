|
CHESNEE, SC- Judith Eileen "Judi" Brannon, 73, received the greatest reward on Saturday, August 31, 2019 when she met her Lord and Savior and family members gone on before her.
Born November 25, 1945 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Stewart Brannon and Madge Elizabeth Blanton Brannon. She was a graduate of Chesnee High School, Robinson's Business College, former Owner/Operator of Sage'n Sun Motel in Daytona Beach Florida and was a 21-year employee of Milliken. She was a member of Stateline Baptist Church.
She loved her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her family, music, dancing, the beach and Pelicans. (The bird, not the team).
Surviving is her son, Robert Edwin "Eddie" Martin (Kathy) of Chesnee; sisters, Paula B. Hames (K.B.), Rebecca A. Brannon (T.G.), Rosemary B. Nichols all of Chesnee; grandchildren, Dedra Stowell, Jessica Thrift; great-grandchildren, Cody Thrift, Ciera Thrift, Olivia Stowell; nieces, Karen H. Adams (Tim), Beth B. Sarratt (Chris), Traci Robinson (Rick); nephew, Kevin B. Hames (Kristy) and a special friend Diane Haire.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Robert (Joe Bob) Brannon and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Brannon and Mr. and Mrs. Paul B. Blanton.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Fredrick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Diane Haire, Kindred Hospice Nurses, Kayla, Felisha, Fran, Chaplin Rex, Clarence Vernon and the Women of Stateline Baptist Church.
Family members are at their respective homes.
