CHAPPELLS-She born of Haskell Leo and Eva Pearl Rauch Wessinger (both deceased) on 8/7/1945. Mrs. Dominick graduated Chapin High School in 1963 as Salutatorian. She attended Winthrop College, and graduated 3/67 from Palmer Business College with an Associate's Degree in Business. After graduation her career began with C & S bank in Columbia as an Administration Assistant, loved her job, and position then worked in that position for several businesses until retirement from Upstate Carolina Radiology, Spartanburg, SC in May 2011. She was an active church member.
She loved doing for others, her work, friends, cherished her family and just living "the best life" she could.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Dominick of 47 years; one son, Brent Dominick [Allison] of Boiling Springs, SC, three grandsons, J.D. Loftis of Spartanburg, SC, Payton and Carson Dominick of Boiling Springs, SC. One sister, Glenda Lindler-Martin, of Chapin, SC; two nephews; one great-niece, two great-nephews; one great, great-nephew; two sisters-in-laws, Ann Fore of Florence, SC and Kay Freeman of Chappells, SC.
There will be a memorial service at Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 32 Smyrna Rd, Newberry, SC, Sat. October 3, 2020. Visitation 1 to 2 pm. Memorial service at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 32 Smyrna Rd, Newberry,SC 29108 or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (80 % goes to research.) PO Box 32141, NewYork, NY 10087 http://www.ocrahope.org/
