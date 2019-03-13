|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Judith "Judy" Welch Herring, 76, of Spartanburg, SC, died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 4, 2019. She will be remembered as a loving, kind, loyal and very, very patient wife, mother and friend.
She was the daughter of the late Jack Tatum Welch and Elizabeth "Boo" Norris Welch. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Don Herring; one son, Scott Herring; one daughter, Heather Herring Barton; four grandchildren, Sierra Barton, Ryder Barton, Jasper Herring, and Makena Herring; one great-grandchild, Dawson Bradley; a brother, Kim Welch (Shiela) of Marietta, GA; a sister, Becky Shields (Larry) of Spartanburg, SC; special friends, Kayle Parris and Susan Coakley; and constant couch companions, Doxie and Sassy.
Judy spent her working career in elementary education. Upon graduation from The University of South Carolina, she worked as an elementary librarian for seven years. She then worked as a substitute teacher for many years while her own children were growing up. In 1990 Judy decided she wanted a classroom of her own and went back to school to become certified as an elementary teacher. She was employed for 13 years as a Third Grade teacher at E. P. Todd Elementary School.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
