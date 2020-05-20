|
MOORE, SC- Judy Good Birkhimer, 70, of Moore, SC, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 10, 1949, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Mack and Blanche Gwinn Good.
Mrs. Birkhimer was a member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church and the owner/operator of Uniquely Yours Monogramming and Gift Shop. She was a graduate of Spartanburg Technical College where she earned an Associate Degree.
Survivors include her husband, Frederick R. Birkhimer of the home; daughter, Melanie Holland (Raymond Holland II) of Spartanburg, SC; step-sons, Wayne Cox (Lisa) of Reidville, SC, Brent Cox (Samantha) of Spartanburg, SC, Frederick C. Birkhimer (Aya) of Tokyo, Japan, and Craig E. Birkhimer of Maryland; grandchildren, Gwynne and Katie Holland, Christopher Cox, Rachael Cox, Aidan Cox, and Hannah Birkhimer; sister, Joann Seay of Moore, SC; and brother, Frank Good of Roebuck, SC. She was the widow of Jerry W. Cox.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, May 22, 2020, in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC 29369.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church, 4455 Anderson Mill Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2020