|
|
GLENN SPRINGS, SC- Judy Fay Charles Burson, 71, of Glenn Springs, SC, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home. Born February 13, 1948, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Arnold Charles and Iris Christine Eubanks Charles.
Mrs. Burson was a member of Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church and the Ladies Sunday Lunch Club. She retired from Summit Hills Assisted Living after 10 years of service as a caregiver.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, John Oliver Burson; son, James O. Burson of Pauline, SC; two granddaughters; and brother, Allen Charles of Pauline, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Kent Charles; and sisters, Elaine Bridwell and Lottie Koon.
A service honoring her life will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, 6001 Hwy 215, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit and The Rev. Thad Ashley. Visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019