Judy (Billings) Cathcart
1942 - 2020
UNION, SC- Mrs. Judy Billings Cathcart, age 77 of 140 Buffalo Creek Ranch Rd., Buffalo, widow of Broadus Carol Cathcart, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Cathcart was born in Buffalo, October 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Howard and Martha Johnson Billings. She was a graduate of Union High School and a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. Mrs. Cathcart had previously worked at the South Carolina DMV, Wallace Thomson Hospital and for Drs. Hope and Hames She had also worked alongside her husband managing Cathcart Auction. Judy's most loved job was caring for children, having operated a daycare out of her home for many years.
Surviving are a daughter, Carla Cathcart Champion of Charleston; a son, Christopher Mark Cathcart and wife Celeste of Buffalo; a sister, Ila Lawson of Pauline; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Ministry Center at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Melvin Shelton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
In continuing the spirit of Judy's giving and love, memorials may be made to Union Services which is a part of Union Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 737 Industrial Park Rd., Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at her home, 140 Buffalo Creek Ranch Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ministry Center at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
