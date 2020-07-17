1/
Judy E. Skinner
1940 - 2020
WOODRUFF- Julia Edwards "Judy" Skinner, 79, of 31 Eli Cox Road went home to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, July 16, 2020.
She was born September 28, 1940 in Enoree to the late Rev. William Robert Edwards and Annie Irene Casey Edwards. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she was church organist for over 50 years and a retired employee with Woodruff Federal Savings & Loan. She was a graduate of Woodruff High School and attended Cecil's Business School.
Surviving are her loving husband, George R. Skinner of the home; one son, Wallace Brad (Stacey) Skinner of Woodruff; one sister; Martha Kaye Edwards of Enoree; daughter-in-law, Trudy Arnold Skinner of Enoree; 4 grandchildren, Ty (Chelsie) Skinner, Lexie (Shane) Cogdill, Clay Skinner and Wesley Skinner; one great-grandchild, Zoe Cogdill. She was predeceased by a son, William Lamar "Billy" Skinner and a brother, Ernest LeRoy Edwards.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church by the Rev. Danny Garrett. A private family interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 13683 Hwy. 221, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, Comfort Keepers, Judy, Marilyn, Debra, Sara and Anwen for their loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Skinner during her illness.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
JUL
18
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
