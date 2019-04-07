Home

SPARTANBURG, SC- Judy "Lady J" Gail Sewell, 71, of Spartanburg, SC, died after a brief illness Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. Born July 2, 1947 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Virginia McCarter and Lawrence Glenn Sewell, Jr.
Judy was retired from her business, Judy Cleans. She was of the Baptist faith, who was a friend to all and a loving person to everyone, especially her four legged children. She was a 1966 Spartanburg High School graduate.
Survivors include her sister, Dianne Gault (Randy) of Cross Hill, SC; and a brother, Joe Sewell of Spartanburg, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Glenn "Buck" Sewell, Doris Sewell Rudeen, and Marsha Sewell Smith, and her nephew, who was like a son, David Eubanks.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. David Mattox and The Rev. Danny Cannon. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
