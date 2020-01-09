Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-8080
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spartanburg First Baptist Church, Davis Chapel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Spartanburg First Baptist Church, Davis Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy (Coleman) Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy (Coleman) Howard Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Judy Coleman Howard, 71, resident of 111 Suffolk Rd. widow of Douglas Ray Howard passed away Monday Jan. 6, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Born in Abbeville, SC she was a daughter of the late James Coleman and Julia Leach Coleman.
Judy was a 1966 graduate of Abbeville High School and a Graduate of The University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. She was a retired Certified Government Finance Officer. She was a former member of the SC National Guard. Judy was also a member of the Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
Survivors Include: four sons; David Howard of Boiling Springs, SC, Joseph Howard (Suzette) of Turkey, Stephen Howard of Virginia and Jonathan Howard (Melody) of Maryland; five grandchildren Josiah Howard, Andrew Howard, Caleb Howard, Clark Howard and Sarah Howard.
She was preceded in death by a brother James Coleman.
A Celebration of Judy's life will be conducted Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 at Spartanburg First Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM in the church parlor prior to services Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Judy may be made to Spartanburg First Baptist Church, Missions Program, 250 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Online condolences may be made to the Howard family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home is assisting the Howard Family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -