SPARTANBURG, SC- Julia Anne Griffin Ervin, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born October 30, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Tom Griffin and Lila Thompson Griffin.
Mrs. Ervin was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed by all. She was a member of Cannons United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Reverend David F. Ervin Sr. of the home; children, Lisa M. Wolfe, Lee A. Metz (Courtney), Sharyn M. Walker (Kenny), Julia M. Parker (Marty), D. Frank Ervin, and Tiffany S. Ervin; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, James T. Griffin and J. Randall Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Ervin Overstreet and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lyn Henderson.
The family would like to extend their thanks for the wonderful care that was provided by Hospice and her nurses, Paige Biggs and Nichol Deering.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC, conducted by The Rev. Bryan Siefert, The Rev. Jim Ivey and The Rev. James Henderson. Receiving of friends will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Cannons United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 3450 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
