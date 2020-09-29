1/1
Julia Anne Griffin Ervin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Julia Anne Griffin Ervin, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born October 30, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Tom Griffin and Lila Thompson Griffin.
Mrs. Ervin was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed by all. She was a member of Cannons United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Reverend David F. Ervin Sr. of the home; children, Lisa M. Wolfe, Lee A. Metz (Courtney), Sharyn M. Walker (Kenny), Julia M. Parker (Marty), D. Frank Ervin, and Tiffany S. Ervin; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, James T. Griffin and J. Randall Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Ervin Overstreet and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lyn Henderson.
The family would like to extend their thanks for the wonderful care that was provided by Hospice and her nurses, Paige Biggs and Nichol Deering.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC, conducted by The Rev. Bryan Siefert, The Rev. Jim Ivey and The Rev. James Henderson. Receiving of friends will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Cannons United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 3450 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved