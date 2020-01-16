Home

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aveleigh Presbyterian Church
1211 Calhoun Street
Newberry, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Aveleigh Presbyterian Church
1211 Calhoun Street
Newberry, SC
Julia Faye (Boozer) McSwain


1930 - 2020
Julia Faye (Boozer) McSwain Obituary
NEWBERRY - Julia Faye Boozer McSwain, 89, widow of John J. (Bill) McSwain, passed from this life on January 14, 2020. Born February 27, 1930, in Prosperity, SC, she was the daughter of the late James V. and Freddie Dawkins Boozer.
Mrs. McSwain was a graduate of Stoney Hill School, Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, and completed coursework at the University of SC. From 1950 through 1995, she worked as an RN and supervisor at Newberry Hospital, Mary Black Memorial Hospital (Spartanburg), Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and its Ask-A-Nurse Program. After her husband's retirement, they relocated to the family home on Lake Murray. She continued to work part-time for Dr. E. J. Dickert for another 10 years.
One of her favorite pastimes was singing. She had her own radio show on WKDK from 1950-1951, and often sang at the weddings of family and friends. A long-time member of Aveleigh Presbyterian Church, she enjoyed singing soprano in the choir until she was 80. Julia was an avid Bridge and Shanghai player, loved working the daily crossword puzzle, and dared anyone to call when Jeopardy! was on. Traveling the world with her husband was the highlight of their retirement. But nothing brought her joy or made her light up like her 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Julia Rebecca McSwain (Dr. Kert Kolehma) of Charleston, and Neel B. McSwain (Alice) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, John M. Reynolds III (Dr. Megan Wilkins) of Memphis, TN, James F. Reynolds (Lindsey) of Portland, OR, Sarah M. Morgan (Dr. Daniel) of Burke, VA, Erin R. McSwain-Davis (Cooper Davis) of Atlanta, GA, and Anna B. McSwain of Marietta, GA; great-grandchildren, Nolan McSwain Reynolds and Coralyn Kies Reynolds of Memphis, TN, and Luke Alexander Morgan of Burke, VA; as well as her faithful sister-in-law, Carrie Lee McSwain Pritchard of Lake Murray. Mrs. McSwain was predeceased by her husband and love of her life for 62 years, John Jackson (Bill) McSwain, Sr., son, John Jackson McSwain, Jr., and daughter, Tracy Lee McSwain.
Visitation will be held from 10-11am, Saturday, January 18, at Aveleigh Presbyterian Church in Newberry, SC, followed by her funeral service at 11:00 am. A committal service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aveleigh Presbyterian Church, 1211 Calhoun Street, Newberry, SC 29108, or to the .
The family would like to thank the many people who visited, entertained, cheered her on, and helped give her the strength to keep her cancer at bay. "We also extend our gratitude to the staff of Unit 4 at Springfield Place for the kindness and care you gave her for over 2 years. She loved you all."
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. www.mcswainevans.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
