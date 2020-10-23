Julia Lynn Stewart, 56, of Wellford, passed away on October 14, 2020. Born in Greenville she was the daughter of Kathy Phillips Lollis and the late Wayman H. Lollis, Jr.
In addition to her mother she is survived by her two daughters, Julia Charette (Jamarial Richardson); two grandchildren, Alaric and Emery Charette; and Lindsey Harris Shorter; one sister Jacqueline L Gooding and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Julia was preceded by her sister Anna Marie Belue and one brother Wayman H. Lollis, III (aka) Tres.
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home
Lyman