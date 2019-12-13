|
Julia Mae Gaffney, 474 Townsel Rd., Chesnee, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December, 12, 2019, at Mary Black Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of Willie Cell Gaffney Sr. and daughter of the late Roy and Edna Fernanders. Mrs. Gaffney was a member of Friends in Christ Church, Chesnee, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are four daughters, Ethel Vernon, of Spartanburg, S.C., Linda Gaffney, of Cowpens, S.C., Dorothy Gaffney, Atlanta, G.A., Paula Gaffney, Chesnee, S.C.; one son, Willie Cell ( Natashia) Gaffney Jr. Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Haley Thompson, of Chesnee, S.C.; two brothers, James Williard Fernanders, of Chesnee, S.C., Elmer Fernanders, MA, and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Paula Gaffney, 474 Townsel Rd, Chesnee, S.C. 29323.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 13, 2019